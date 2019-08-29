PAL Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,471.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $459,123.00 and $42,471.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CPDAX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. During the last week, PAL Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DOBI trade, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

