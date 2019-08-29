PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,374. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

