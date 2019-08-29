PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 1,700,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,543,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

