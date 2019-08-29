PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 260,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,618. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.