PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 16,560 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.59. 42,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,837. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.