PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $4,240,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.55. The stock had a trading volume of 207,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average is $199.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

