PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.