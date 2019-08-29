PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,322,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. 9,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

