PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $166.61. 22,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

