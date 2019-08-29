Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 181.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.5%.

Shares of ROYT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.02. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

