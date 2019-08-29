Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28, 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53,900% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pacific Booker Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

