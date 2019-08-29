Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. 357,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241,679. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

