OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $106.38 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

