OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,211,100 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $105.05. 157,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,278,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 490.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after buying an additional 560,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.