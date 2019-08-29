ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Announces $0.29 Semi-Annual Dividend

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.291 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

