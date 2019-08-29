Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
ORTX traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
