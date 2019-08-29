Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

ORTX traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

