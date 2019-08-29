Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,431 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 59,111.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $146,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 103.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,357. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.