Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE CORR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $581.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

