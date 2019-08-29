Opus Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

