ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,841. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.37.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

