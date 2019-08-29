ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.43% of ON Semiconductor worth $202,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after acquiring an additional 881,265 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,014,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 412,905 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 179,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,139. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

