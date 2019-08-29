OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.95

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.95 and traded as high as $51.55. OMV shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut shares of OMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

