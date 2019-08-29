OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94,415 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

BA stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

