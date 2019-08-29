OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $87,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,736. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.