OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $11.27 Million in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 756,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,689,814. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

