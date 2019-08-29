OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

NYSE YUMC traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,659. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

