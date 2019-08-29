OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.09% of Autohome worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. 398,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,158. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

