OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 11,540 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 3.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $285,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,989,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 489,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,800. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

