Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Omeros stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 70.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

