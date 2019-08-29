Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Omeros stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 70.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
