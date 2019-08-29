ODUWA Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $276,822.00 and approximately $56,812.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00160217 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,500.44 or 1.00043908 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003363 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

