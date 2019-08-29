Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,046,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 3,681,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 6,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,347. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 9.87 and a quick ratio of 9.87.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ocwen Financial news, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Yanoti purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 515,618 shares of company stock worth $778,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

