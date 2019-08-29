Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,790. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

