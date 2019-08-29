Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Buys 1,610 Shares

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams acquired 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89).

Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,281.50 ($16.75). 1,309,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,198.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Investec restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

