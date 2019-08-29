NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $102.97. 13,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,468. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $490,104,000 after buying an additional 3,324,672 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

