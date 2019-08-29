NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $161.22

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.54, but opened at $161.22. NVIDIA shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 8,945,638 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

