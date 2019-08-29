Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NTNX traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,127,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,453,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $60,031,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

