NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,892.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022280 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

