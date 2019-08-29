NULS (NULS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004474 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, QBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. NULS has a market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,663,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,594,918 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

