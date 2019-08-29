Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,359. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.