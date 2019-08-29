Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $81,364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,632 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 461,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

