Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,414 shares during the period. Novanta makes up about 5.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $66,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,591,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $20,530,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,422,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 561,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 87,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.