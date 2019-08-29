NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Lifted to Hold at Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $71.66 on Monday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $697,947. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

