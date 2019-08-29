Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 9,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 375,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

