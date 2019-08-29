Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.12

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.12 and traded as low as $130.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 10,053 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

