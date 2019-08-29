North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:NRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, TheStreet cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Lucas Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

