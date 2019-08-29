Nora Scheinkestel Buys 13,220 Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Stock

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) insider Nora Scheinkestel purchased 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.74 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$49,442.80 ($35,065.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. Telstra Co. Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.71 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of A$4.01 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.54.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.