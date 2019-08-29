Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,004,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 25,188,900 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noble by 788.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 168,213 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Noble by 67.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NE shares. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SEB Equities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 price objective on Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NYSE NE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 42,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,879. The stock has a market cap of $326.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.51. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

