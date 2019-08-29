NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.84. NIO shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 12,356,316 shares trading hands.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in NIO by 1,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

