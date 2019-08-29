Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,372,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 161,047,800 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

