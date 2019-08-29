NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. BB&T makes up 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BB&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,019. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

